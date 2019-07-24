Rowan-Cabarrus Biotechnology Instructor Participates in UNC World View OVERBook Project Fellowship

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Meghan Davis, a biotechnology instructor at Rowan-Cabarrus Community College, participated in the UNC World View OVERBook Project on the Environment and Sustainability for 2018-2019. She was one of 12 educators selected from applicants across the state for the prestigious fellowship.
The OVERBook Project on the Environment and Sustainability is a professional development and curriculum fellowship aimed at deepening educators’ understanding of contemporary global environmental and sustainability issues and resources for teaching about these issues.
“This is a well-deserved honor for Meghan Davis. Not only is she representing us as a stellar educator, but as an active advocate for sustainability issues that are so important to us as a college,” said Dr. Carol S. Spalding, president of Rowan-Cabarrus. “We are so proud of the work she is doing and the expert guidance she gives to her students and colleagues.”
Representing schools, districts and community colleges across the state, Fellows engaged in interdisciplinary and collaborative learning initiatives beginning in the summer of 2018 and culminating in the spring of 2019 with the creation of comprehensive study guides and educator resources for integrating the project themes into a variety of disciplines for K-12 and community colleges.
The educators studied six themes: climate change, consumption, human rights, nature’s rights, pollution and water. Davis completed a project focused on climate change and water.
“This was an invaluable experience for me,” said Davis. “Participating in the World View Fellows Program helped me to grow as an educator, and it gave me the opportunity to do something that is near and dear to my heart, which is to bring greater awareness to global environmental issues. I am grateful for the opportunity to serve as a Fellow.”
World View, a public service program at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, equips K-12 and community college educators with global knowledge, best practices and resources to prepare students to engage in our interconnected and diverse world.
To learn more about World View, visit worldview.unc.edu. For more information about Rowan-Cabarrus Community College, please visit www.rccc.edu/apply or call 704-216-RCCC (7222). The College is currently accepting applications for fall 2019 semester with classes beginning on August 19, 2019.
