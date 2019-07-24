Police searching for man responsible for stealing engagement ring in Rock Hill

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - A man accused of stealing an engagement ring from a store in Rock Hill on Tuesday remains on-the-loose as police try and locate him.
The incident occurred oat around 5:00 p.m. after an employee at the Kay Jewelers on Dave Lyle Boulevard called police to report a robbery. The employee stated that a man in his 20s with a distinctive scar across his nose had come into the establishment and asked to see a ring.
Upon being handed the ring by the employee, the suspect fled from the store. Police later learned that the ring had been priced at $4,299 by the store.
The suspect is described as having worn a red t-shirt and a Deadpool hat and being around 6′2″ with short, neatly trimmed hair.
This remains an active investigation and no further information has been released at this time.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.