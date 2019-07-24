Person killed in reported shooting in southwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police are investigating a homicide after a person was killed in a reported shooting in southwest Charlotte Wednesday afternoon.
The incident happened before 5:30 p.m. on Nations Ford Road, near Farmhurst Drive and I-77. Medic said one person was taken to Carolinas Medical Center with very serious injuries before police later said one person was pronounced deceased.
It is unclear if the person transported to the hospital is the only victim or if someone else was shot as well.
From WBTV’s Sky3, police could be seen at a motel with portions of the parking lot taped off.
Investigators have not said if any suspects are being sought.
No names have been released.
Anyone with further information about the case should call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
