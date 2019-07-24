Man arrested for breaking-and-entering north Charlotte home just months after previous similar arrests

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - CMPD has taken a man into custody and charged him with breaking-and-entering as well as several other offenses after reportedly attempting to enter a home in north Charlotte on Wednesday afternoon.
Isiah Davis, 30, is accused of first ringing a doorbell at a residence on Southwinds Drive before attempting to move the front door and then pulling off a window into the home. A resident inside the house noticed Davis and did not recognize him, causing her to hide in her garage at that time and call police.
Police report that the suspect fled the scene before they could arrive and were only able to locate Davis after a concerned community member provided information matching the description of the person who was seen breaking into the home.
Davis attempted to flee when police found him but he was placed into custody soon after. During the arrest, a stolen firearm was found on Davis as well.
Davis has previously been arrested for breaking-and-entering charges in March as well as May and, according to the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office records, had been only been released since June 10 before committing this most recent crime.
Davis is now facing breaking-and-entering, possession of a stolen firearm, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a firearm by felon and resist/obstruct delay.
No further information has been released at this time.
