Forever Family: Meet Riley

Riley thrives when she has the lead of a strong mother role and will soak up all that undivided attention that will allow her to flourish and heal… She will best thrive as an only child in her forever home. Riley enjoyed having the crew attend to her, she loved when others did things for her or when she had to rely on others… She enjoys being nurtured. This sweet second grader walked through the studio with confidence, tried new things, articulated her wants and needs and took the initiative to make this day everything she wanted it to be,… She is independent. This incredible young girl has had to find joy in difficult circumstances. She had to create her own balance which has shaped her identify into this remarkable young girl who is made up of seemingly opposite traits that blend together beautifully.