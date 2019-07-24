CMS Acting Superintendent appoints interim principal at West Charlotte High School

The district says Dr. Turner is a retired principal and has served in an interim capacity for the district as recently as last school year. He has also served in recent years an interim Principal at Garinger HS, Hopewell HS and a stint at West Charlotte HS last school year. He’s been serving temporary positions at CMS since around 2006. The district say Tuner’s time spent last year at West Charlotte was due to the former principal, who resigned less than a month ago, having some personal time away.