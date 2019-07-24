CMS Acting Superintendent appoints interim principal at West Charlotte High School

The announcement was made by Acting CMS Superintendent Earnest Winston at last night’s school board meeting that former CMS teacher & principal Dr. Michael A. Turner would fill the role as interim principal of West Charlotte High School for the year.
The district says Dr. Turner is a retired principal and has served in an interim capacity for the district as recently as last school year. He has also served in recent years an interim Principal at Garinger HS, Hopewell HS and a stint at West Charlotte HS last school year. He’s been serving temporary positions at CMS since around 2006. The district say Tuner’s time spent last year at West Charlotte was due to the former principal, who resigned less than a month ago, having some personal time away.
Dr. Turner’s educational experience includes a BS from Johnson C. Smith University as well as a Maters of Education in Counseling and School Leadership from UNC-Charlotte. Additionally, Turner has earned an Ed.S. degree from Winthrop University and a Doctorate of Educational Leadership from UNC-Charlotte as well.
The district says “Mr. Turner is an extremely capable school leader who will ensure that West Charlotte is ready for new and returning students, teachers and staff on the first day of school on August 26th.”
“The student population, the make up is totally different…Former CMS Superintendent Dr. Clayton Wilcox told me West Charlotte has the highest population of adjudicated youth which is youth that wear ankle monitors… does Mr. Turner know? And if he does than whats his plan to deal with those students?" asked one parent with concerns on Turner’s selection.
‘We do not want someone to just fill a seat for the sake of filling a seat," says that parent.
. We have reached out to the district to in hopes of reaching interim principal Mike Turner to ask him what his priorities are for West Charlotte, well let you know when we hear back.
