Clemson’s Lawrence named ACC Preseason Player of the Year

CLEMSON, S.C. (WIS) - Clemson sophomore quarterback Trevor Lawrence is already beginning to collect accolades with the season about a month away.
The Tigers’ signal caller was named the ACC Preseason Player of the Year on Tuesday. Last year, Lawrence helped the Tigers record a perfect 15-0 record while throwing for 3,280 yards and 30 touchdowns with four interceptions.
Lawrence completed just over 65 percent of his passes during his freshman year on his way to winning the ACC Rookie of the Year, ACC Offensive Player of the Year, and the AP ACC Newcomer of the Year awards.
The Cartersville, Ga. native received 127 of 173 votes submitted.
Lawrence and the Tigers will open the season on Aug. 29 at home against Georgia Tech.
