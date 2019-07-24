Chester County officials reviewing the re-hiring of employee with criminal record

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - Chester County council-members will meet for a special called gathering at the Carlisle Roddey Government Building on Wednesday evening.
According to the agenda, the council-members will begin in executive session to discuss the following two items:
- Receive Legal Advice regarding a personnel matter for Animal Care and Enforcement Office.
- Receive legal advice regarding county council to retain outside control
Following executive session, council members will act on the two matters in public.
According to County Supervisor Shane Stuart, the meeting was scheduled in response to his hiring selection for the supervising position at the Animal Care and Enforcement Office.
He told WBTV’s Kristi O’Connor on Wednesday, that he re-hired an employee who resigned earlier this year. It was announced at the June 3 council meeting that the employee had resigned. Stuart stated that he rehired the employee on Monday.
Stuart would not name the employee, but multiple sources confirm to WBTV that the personnel matter involves Ace Hembree.
Stuart originally hired Hembree as Animal Care and Enforcement Office Supervisor when control over the office was shifted from the Chester County Sheriff’s Office to the County Supervisor in 2018. According to county council minutes, there was a car wreck involving an animal care and enforcement office vehicle on April 29, 2019.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol’s incident report of the matter reported that Hembree was driving a Chester County vehicle in the parking lot of 1781 J A Cochran Bypass on April 29. At approximately 8:37 p.m., he backed into another vehicle that was parked and unoccupied. SCHP says Hembree was never charged in the incident.
Hembree has a criminal record both federally and at the state level. He was convicted in federal court of being under the influence of alcohol to a degree that endangers others, public disorderly conduct, and creating a hazardous or physically offensive condition following an incident at a federal park in 2015.
According to the South Carolina Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services, he was on probation from 2008 to 2013 for possession of meth or cocaine, and again from 2014 to 2015 for distribution of meth. Hembree also has a pending drug charge in Chester County, according to South Carolina court records.
Stuart says he rehired Hembree on Monday. Hembree was one of two employees who applied for the vacant position, according to Stuart. Stuart says Hembree was most qualified.
‘Chester County has hired people with criminal records in the past. This one being a nonviolent, drug charges. I know that can rub people the wrong way but at what point do we not give somebody a second chance,’ Stuart said before the meeting Wednesday.
Council-member Pete Wilson says the council will discuss hiring outside legal counsel regarding the personnel matter. When asked why council cannot utilize the county attorney, Wilson explained that the county attorney reports to the County Supervisor. To avoid a conflict of interest, Wilson says they are exploring other options.
The meeting will go into executive session at 4:00 p.m. All action taken by council will be decided in the public portion of the hearing.
