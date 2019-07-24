Cabarrus property tax bills mailing July 26

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Cabarrus County real estate and personal property tax bills will mail to residents on July 26. Property tax bills are due on September 1 and are classified as past due if not paid before January 7, 2020.
Residents also have the option of viewing their property tax bills online at, www.cabarruscounty.us/tax.
Residents in Concord, Harrisburg, Kannapolis, Locust, Mt. Pleasant and Midland will receive one tax bill for both municipal and Cabarrus County property taxes. Since Cabarrus municipalities no longer provide tax collection services, taxpayers across Cabarrus County now have a single point of contact, the Cabarrus County Tax Administration Office.
The system allows taxpayers to view their consolidated bill and make payments online through the County website at www.cabarruscounty.us/tax.
Once a tax bill is past due, it is subject to collection actions and/or tax foreclosure. The County’s tax collections department will work with taxpayers on payment plans that pay the bill in full by the delinquent date. It is the responsibility of the taxpayer to contact the collections office to request the payment plan option upon receipt of their annual tax bill.
Cabarrus County real estate and personal property tax can be paid in several ways:
· Online or over the phone using a credit card or debit card
· Mailed in with payment using the envelope and coupon provided with the bills
· In person at the Cabarrus County Government Center (65 Church St. S, Concord) Mondays-Fridays, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
For assistance with a payment plan, to make a payment or for other information related to your tax bill, call the Tax Collector’s Office at 704-920-2119 or email taxinfo@cabarruscounty.us.
For questions related to property value, call the Cabarrus County Tax Assessor’s Office at 704-920-2166 and select option 2 for personal property, option 3 for business personal property or option 5 for real estate.
