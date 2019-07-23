WBTV, media coalition file petitions to access sealed records in Catholic abuse lawsuit

“For decades, the United States Supreme Court, our North Carolina appellate courts have held that in except for the most extraordinary circumstances court records should be public. That’s why the public will have confidence in how our courts operate. Our courts have held that time and again,” Buchan continued. “So anytime a court seals records, they have to meet a very high standard to demonstrate that it’s necessary – that there’s a compelling reason for it. In that, if they’ve sealed anything, it’s the least possible sealing to protect whatever interest is necessary. In this case, for example, the news organizations are not seeking the names of these John Doe plaintiffs. They’re not seeking information about their medical records – they’re very clear about that.”