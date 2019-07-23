Tuesday Morning Breakfast Forum talks about resignation of CMS superintendent

CHARLOTTE,NC (WBTV) - Tuesday Morning Breakfast Forum was dedicated to discussing Charlotte Mecklenburg School (CMS) Superintendent Dr. Clayton Wilcox.
The group meets every Tuesday, but this was the first time the group met since Wilcox resigned.
Sources say the resignation came after several district policies weren’t followed.
People showed up wanting more information surrounding the reasons why the Superintendent resigned after only two years on the job.
“I think they need to be transparent as much as they can give us,” CMS Parent Angela Ambroise said. “If they can say to the public - it doesn’t involve a minor - it doesn’t so that our brains aren’t scattering.”
CMS School Board Vice Chair Elyse Dashew did say reasons why the superintendent has resigned has nothing at all to do with criminal activity.
School board member Carol Sawyer was present at the Tuesday morning breakfast forum but didn’t say what happened. She told people she couldn’t because of privacy laws.
Some in the crowd did push back and said the school board could release personnel information if the board’s integrity was in question.
Sawyer says the bar is set very high to prevent that from happening.
Other people in the crowd mentioned the money CMS spent on the search firm to find Dr. Clayton Wilcox may have been a waste of money.
People also said they hope CMS will take its time announcing the next superintendent and recommend the district hire the next superintendent from inside the district.
Dr. Wilcox last day with CMS is August 2.
