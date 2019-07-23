Sheba the Lion dies from intense heat at NC rescue, officials confirm

“We have sad news to share about Sheba Lion. Sheba got overheated this past week and despite the quick reaction from the staff to get in with her and get her cooled down, her liver and kidneys were unable to recover; for a 17-year-old lion, the heat took a toll,” the Facebook read. “The staff worked for over 24 hours, including running IV fluids and other supplemental therapies, but her kidney and liver values continued to rise throughout the day. After working for so long to try to bring her back, we had to make the heartbreaking decision to let her go.”