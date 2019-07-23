Rain ending, delightful weather coming

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A cold front arrived Tuesday and pushed heavy rain and strong storms across our region.
Once the rain departs during the evening from all 22 counties that we cover, it may well be the last drop of rain you see until the middle of next week.
That’s not the only big change you can expect. The air mass behind this front is a whole new ball game.
Say goodbye to the mid and upper 90s that have dominated our weather between the 11th and the 19th this month, with the past three days still in the low 90s.
Instead, we will spend the next several days in the mid 80s with much lower humidity.
Considering the time of year, I think it’s fair to describe that as delightful.
We’ll only see a gradual warmup to near 90 degrees by early next week.
Enjoy the break!
Meteorologist Eric Thomas
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.