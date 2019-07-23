Person severely injured, road closed in Huntersville due to crash

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A person suffered very serious injuries in a car crash that caused the road closure in Huntersville Tuesday afternoon.
According to Huntersville Police Department, the incident happened near Eastfield Road and Wallace Pond Drive.
One person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Police say Eastfield Road is closed for this investigation. Drivers are advised to use an alternate route.
There’s no word on what caused the crash or how many people were involved.
This is a developing story and no further information was released.
