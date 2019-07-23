Medic: More than 40 traffic accidents reported in Charlotte Tuesday before rush hour

Some time before 4 p.m., the left lane of US-74 westbound was closed due to a crash. (Source: Kim Saxon | WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff | July 23, 2019 at 4:32 PM EDT - Updated July 23 at 4:32 PM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Tuesday has been a busy day for emergency officials in Charlotte as they have responded to more than 40 crashes in the city before rush hour.

According to Mecklenburg EMS, a total of 46 traffic accidents have been reported so far before 5 p.m.

On Monday, officials say they responded to a total of 41 accidents.

Of those 46 accidents, includes a multi-vehicle crash on I-77 that left six people injured and caused part of the highway to close.

Also, before 4 p.m., the left lane of US-74 westbound was closed due to a crash.

As of 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, the total number of crashes was 46. That number is subject to change.

