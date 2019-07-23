Medic: More than 40 traffic accidents reported in Charlotte Tuesday before rush hour

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Tuesday has been a busy day for emergency officials in Charlotte as they have responded to more than 40 crashes in the city before rush hour.
According to Mecklenburg EMS, a total of 46 traffic accidents have been reported so far before 5 p.m.
On Monday, officials say they responded to a total of 41 accidents.
Of those 46 accidents, includes a multi-vehicle crash on I-77 that left six people injured and caused part of the highway to close.
Also, before 4 p.m., the left lane of US-74 westbound was closed due to a crash.
As of 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, the total number of crashes was 46. That number is subject to change.
