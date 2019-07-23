Krispy Kreme teases ‘new tasty treats’ for Grand Opening of Concord store

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - Krispy Kreme is celebrating the grand opening of their new Concord location with a new store design and brand new items on the menu.
Doors open for the new location at 6 a.m. Tuesday morning, with the Grand Opening Celebration starting at noon and going until 6 p.m. The new store is located at 8018 Concord Mills Blvd, right across the street from the Concord Mills Mall.
“Not only are we coming to your neighborhood, but we are bringing a whole new Krispy Kreme experience with us! This shop will include brand new tasty treats that we are so excited to share with you!” the company said on their Facebook page.
Some of those new menu items include “Scoop sandwiches,” “Hand-spun milkshakes,” and “Customized doughnuts,” officials said in a press release.
“Guests will also experience multiple customer service enhancements, including online ordering, delivery, in-shop self-service pickup, dedicated parking for mobile order pickup, and an expanded drive-thru with two lanes and digital order confirmation – all part of Krispy Kreme’s continued initiative to give customers access to made fresh daily doughnuts whenever, wherever and however they want,” the company said.
The Grand Opening Celebration will include a “DJ, photobooth with a GIF option, family games, special surprise giveaways all throughout the day."
