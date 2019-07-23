6 injured, stretch of I-77 S closed after multi-vehicle crash

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A total of six people were injured and a stretch of I-77 southbound has been closed after a crash involving multiple vehicles in Charlotte Tuesday afternoon.
According to Charlotte Fire Department, the incident happened near I-77 southbound and Tyvola Road.
That stretch of the interstate is closed.
Emergency officials with Mecklenburg EMS say six people were injured in this crash. Three people suffered serious injuries and three people suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
All people injured were taken to the hospital to be treated.
Drivers are advised to seek an alternate route as crews work to clear the scene.
There’s no word on what caused the crash, any other injuries or how many people were involved.
This is a developing story and no further information was released.
