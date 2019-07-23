Hornets Hoops Camp teaches the Fun in Fundamentals

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte Hornets hosted one of their many Hornets Hoops summer camps today at the Myers Park Presbyterian Outreach Center.
The camps feature drills, skills contest, and competitive games with the aim of increasing the fundamental skills that come along with the sport, as well as promoting a fun and inviting atmosphere for boys and girls of all ages.
Camp Director Chad Hunt has been running the program for over a decade, since the team was the Bobcats, and explained the goals of each camp.
“Our two main goals in every camp is that the kids are having fun first and foremost and second hopefully improving and learning the game a little bit but feeling like they are a member of our organization, our Charlotte Hornets family. So, we’re going to teach how to shoot, dribble, and pass, footwork, all those types of things, but we want to at the same time make it fun for them.”
Hunt also went on to explain that the camps can be star studded, with Hornets head coach James Borrego stopping by, and even players such as Miles Bridges, Devonte’ Graham and Dwayne Bacon. However, when asked what the best part of these camps were for him, “It’s seeing the big smiles on these kids’ faces if they hit a shot or they learn how to shoot the right way. That’s what makes my job so much fun and so rewarding and that’s what I remember most about all of these camps.”
Hornets Hoops camps will be hosted at different locations throughout the summer and through the school year as well. You can learn more and register at www.nba.com/hornets/hornetshoops.
