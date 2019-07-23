Henkel to Expand in Salisbury

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - From Rowan EDC: The Rowan EDC announced on Monday that Henkel Corporation, a leading global manufacturer of adhesive technologies, laundry & home care and beauty care products, will expand its operations in Salisbury.
The company will invest up to $45 million in new equipment and a series of improvements at its Salisbury facility, including a new state-of-the-art production area for UV Acrylic Adhesives used in tapes and labels within the packaging and consumer goods industry.
“The Rowan EDC, City of Salisbury and Rowan County are valued business partners and this investment is a result of working together to generate opportunities that benefit the local economy and community, and support our company’s vision for growth,” said Gary Hamblin, Director of Operations, Henkel. “We’re pleased to expand our Salisbury facility and to continue manufacturing innovative products with a talented workforce, here in North Carolina.”
Henkel’s Salisbury facility, located at 825 Cedar Springs Road, manufactures adhesive products that are used extensively across the electronics and packaging and consumer goods markets, in multiple adhesive applications. The new production line will be Henkel’s first for UV Acrylic Adhesives in North America.
Henkel’s investments are believed to be the largest by a Salisbury company in over a decade, and will result in substantial growth to their existing facility through process safety upgrades, a new production line and the expansion of existing production lines. The company was awarded an ‘Economic Development Investment Grant’ from the City of Salisbury to help facilitate its expansion.
“It has been City Council’s pleasure to work with the Rowan EDC on this venture over the past few months,” said Salisbury Mayor Al Heggins. “Our unanimous decisions to provide incentive grants towards this project demonstrates Council’s strong support of Henkel’s future growth in our community. The benefits that this type of economic development brings to Salisbury is significant – jobs, an increased tax base and industry. We’re honored that Henkel has chosen to expand in our fair city.”
Salisbury Mayor Pro-Tem David Post also expressed his appreciation for Henkel’s investment. “The City is extremely pleased that Henkel is expanding its operations in Salisbury. We wish Henkel much success and encourage the company to continue to grow and expand here in Salisbury."
Post added that he wanted to “thank Henkel and the Rowan EDC for their tireless work in creating this opportunity for the entire community.”
Additional funding and support for the project was provided by Rowan County, who awarded its own ‘Economic Development Investment Grant’ to Henkel.
“Rowan County’s existing industries continue to show that location, an available workforce and a positive business climate are critical to companies when they are considering where to locate their expanding operations,” said Rowan County Commission Chairman Greg Edds. “We are excited about Henkel’s success and are honored and extremely grateful that they have chosen Rowan County to be the site of their newest expansion plans. We wish them continued success.”
The ‘Economic Development Investment’ grants approved by both the City and County are performance-based incentives requiring the company to meet predetermined employment goals before the incentives are paid. In addition, the North Carolina Community College System will partner with Henkel to provide customized training for the new employees. “
We are pleased that Henkel has chosen Salisbury for their expansion,” said Rowan EDC President Rod Crider. “It demonstrates the City’s competiveness for new investment and is a testament to their commitment to economic growth. We are thankful to Henkel and look forward to their continued growth in our community.”
