’He just came in shooting.’ 911 calls released from deadly Steak ‘n Shake robbery

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The 911 calls related to the attempted robbery and shooting at a Steak 'n Shake restaurant that left a beloved employee dead were released Tuesday, two weeks after the deadly incident.
The shooting happened on July 9 at the Steak 'n Shake on South Boulevard near Westinghouse Boulevard. Police said multiple people called 911 to report an armed robbery. Both Charlotte-Mecklenburg and Pineville police responded to the scene.
The first call came in moments after the incident began from a man at the gas station next door to the restaurant. He told the dispatcher that employees came running out of the restaurant, telling people to call 911 because a man with a mask was robbing the Steak ‘n Shake. The first caller also reported gunfire that sounded like it came from the restaurant’s parking lot.
“Oh, the Steak and Shake. Somebody just robbed it. They’re shooting a gun out in the parking lot on South Boulevard," the caller said.
The second caller came from a woman in a vehicle who said the suspected robber tried to mug her and her husband.
"The man - a black male and a black cape over his head like 5 foot 3 or 4 - right at the Steak 'n Shake, we backed up… at South Boulevard and he tried to mug us,” the caller said. "He had the gun out, he didn’t pull it out, and he hit our windshield with his gun and we just… my husband was driving and he just hit reverse and we got out of there.”
The third caller was inside the restaurant. That caller said the suspect was shooting when he came in.
"It was just a shooting – somebody just came in – I don’t know if he was trying to rob us or what he just came in shooting,” the caller said.
The fourth call came in from a woman who had just left the nearby PetSmart. She reported that people came running by as gunshots went off from the direction of the Steak 'n Shake.
As officers arrived at the scene, they too reported hearing gunshots before encountering the suspect, 30-year-old Eddie Doh. He was shot during that confrontation with police. After he was released from the hospital, he was charged with first degree murder, attempted first degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious Injury, three counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy robbery with dangerous weapon, possession of a stolen firearm and possession of a firearm by felon.
An employee of the restaurant, 48-year-old Darnell Harris, was killed before police arrived. Witnesses say Harris put himself between the gunman and others, ultimately saving lives as he lost his.
A customer inside the Steak 'n Shake, 53-year-old Robert Carpenter Jr, was also shot multiple times. Carpenter says he noticed a man walk into the restaurant who was wearing a mask. He says that’s when Harris confronted Doh and shots were fired. Carpenter says he stood up to help Darnell stop the suspect, but was shot during the process.
Doh is still being held at the Mecklenburg County Jail awaiting trial.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.