Gayle King congratulates WBTV staff during station visit

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The same bright personality you see on CBS This Morning, is exactly what you got when host Gayle King arrived at our studios.
We asked about the new co-host changes and got this interesting footnote before CBS came to a final decision on Anthony Mason and Tony Dokoupil.
“When we were making the change there was a lot of advocacy to just have two women. But I like the male/female dynamic. I think that’s very important because I think we each bring something different to the party,” King said in a one-on-one interview with WBTV News This Morning anchor Christine Sperow.
King has a high regard for WBTV and local news - spending 18 years as a local news anchor in Hartford, CT.
“Local news sometimes will know the story before we do because you’re so plugged in to the officials on the ground telling the story,” said King.
Will we see more news-making interviews from Gayle King?
“Yes we’re working on some things. If I told you I’d have to hurt you and I don’t want to do that,” King said jokingly.
Okay we just have to wait and see!
Before wrapping this interview – it was only fitting we do the segment you’ve seen on CBS This Morning - the “Lightning Round”.
Sperow: “First one. Self checkout or go to the cashier?”
King: “Go to the cashier for sure. I hate self checkout! I love people! As a matter of fact I was at CVS the other day and the line was long and she said you know you can do self checkout and I was like no I’ll wait.”
Sperow: “You finish dinner. Order dessert or ask for the check?”
King: “Dessert. Look at me Christine you already know the answer to that! And don’t let it be banana pudding on the menu! Don’t let there be banana pudding or peach cobbler.”
Sperow: “Most challenging assignment to date at CBS This Morning.”
King: “I think going to the border was challenging. Getting there in a timely manner, getting the people who would talk to you. Many of them are afraid.”
Sperow: “Book you’re currently reading”
King: “Oh I’m reading it right now. It’s Ta-Nehisi Coates new book.”
Sperow: “Red wine or white wine”
King: “I don’t drink. Shirley Temple.”
Sperow: “Alarm goes off for work. Get right out of bed or hit the snooze button?”
King: “Oh snooze button three times.”
Sperow: 'You’re normal. you’re human. First place you go to get your news of the day."
King: “I’ll turn us on and see what’s shaking, what’s crack-a-lacking at our place. Then I go online and then I’ll go look at other places. Why would I go anywhere other than CBS This Morning. Is that a trick question??”
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.