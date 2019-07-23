First Alert: Heavy rain possible at times Tuesday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - First Alert Tuesday! The long stretch of hot weather will be coming to an end today. A cold front is on the move.
Today will be the transition day and tomorrow will be cooler and drier. The front will move through during the day. It will bring the chance for periods of rain or even a few thunderstorms. The rain could be heavy at times.
There is a Flash Flood Watch for the mountains and foothills.
The temperature will be noticeably cooler. Instead of the low 90s, we will only reach the low 80s today.
Tomorrow will be completely different! The rain will clear the area by this evening. Wednesday will bring a return of the sun and highs in the mid 80s. The humidity will also be noticeably lower. Instead of dew points in the 70s, they will be in the upper 50s to low 60s for the rest of the week.
Highs will hover close to 85° each afternoon through Friday, with very low rain chances.
Have a good day!
- Meteorologist Leigh Brock
