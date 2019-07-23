2 dogs found dead in creek in Hickory, investigation underway

HICKORY, N.C. (WBTV) - Officials say two dogs were found dead in a creek in Hickory Sunday.
According to the Hickory Police Department, officers responded to a wooded area behind L.P. Frans Stadium in reference to an animal cruelty call.
Animal Control officers responded and recovered the bodies of what appear to be two pit bull dogs for examination.
The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information regarding this investigation is encouraged to call the Hickory Police Department at 828-328-5551 or contact the main investigator at 828-261-2621.
