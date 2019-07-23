Cornelius mom part of rare eye cancer concentration now fighting stage four liver cancer

CORNELIUS, N.C. (WBTV) - The Boesmillers live on positivity.
“It could be so much worse,” Jessica Boesmiller says. “I do have this time with my family, and we’re just going to keep living.”
The Cornelius mom of four is now in treatment for stage four liver cancer.
“We all bawled, crying together,” she says. “And then, we said, this is what we’re going through, but this is not going to define us.”
Her story’s been woven into a broader one – the concentration of eye cancer cases in Northern Mecklenburg County. The rare cancer has been said to be mostly found in older men, but it has hit many young women there, like her.
“It’s difficult to have a sisterhood of this around here,” she says. “But, at least we are talking, and giving each other support.”
As she now fights this serious cancer discovered in her liver, the community around her, from neighbors to her husband’s firefighter coworkers, continue their support.
Even planning fundraisers for the family.
“She’s just a miraculous lady, everything she’s been through the last few years,” neighbor Tricia Moncrief says. “They give to the community, that’s why we want to give back to them.”
Jessica says those community members are a major part of why she wants answers to what is causing this cancer concentration.
“We want to continue to live in this neighborhood and this area, this community,” she says. “We don’t want this to happen to any of our friends, or our children.”
She is hopeful for more research, more studies, to make sure that does not happen.
“I’m really glad that there are people that are pushing for that, while I do my own battle,” she says.
The fundraiser the community is putting on this weekend will be held Saturday July 27th from 5-9 p.m. at Eleven Lakes Brewery in Cornelius. There will be live music, a food truck, and silent auction.
