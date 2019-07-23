CMPD K-9 Owen passes away after battle with cancer

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - K-9 Owen from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has passed away after his battle with cancer.
CMPD tweeted about their beloved K-9′s death Tuesday afternoon.
“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of CMPD K-9 Owen,” the tweet read.
Officers say Owen lost his battle with cancer Tuesday morning.
Owen worked at the Charlotte Douglas International Airport and police say he made a huge impact on finding narcotics and stopping the trade.
“K-9 Owen will be dearly missed,” the tweet said.
