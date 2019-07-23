Celebrity Car Show at NC Transportation Museum to feature stars that were cars and trucks in film and television

SPENCER, N.C. (WBTV) - Take a car show, throw in some Hollywood glamour, and add a dash of movie and television nostalgia. The N.C. Transportation Museum will host just such an event Saturday, July 27, as replica cars from the silver screen and the small screen gather for the 2019 Celebrity Car & Truck Show.
These replicas, created and owned by private individuals, are tributes to the movies and television shows in which they appeared.
In some cases, the cars truly were the stars. Despite being animated on the silver screen, vehicles from the movie Cars have been made real, with replicas of Lightnin’ McQueen, Tow-Mater, Cruz Ramirez, Filmore, and Jackson Storm all slated to appear. A replica Bumblebee Camaro from Transformers will appear (but only in vehicle form). The Pizza Planet truck featured in Toy Story and additional Pixar films will also add to the fun.
“These cars may be replicas, but they sure look like the real thing to me,” says event organizer June Hall. “It’s really fun to see our visitors’ eyes light up as they recognize each vehicle, things that they’ve only seen in movies and on TV.”
Other icons from the big screen will include the Ghostbusters Ecto 1 replica, joined by a 15-foot blow up Stay-Puft Marshmallow Man and the Family Truckster Station Wagon from National Lampoon’s Vacation. Smokey and the Bandit’s Pontiac Fire Trans Am will return for a second year. A replica Jeep from the first Jurassic Park movie will also appear, along with a Park Warden truck from the Jurassic World series with fun dinosaur-themed materials for kids.
Classic television will also be well represented with police cruiser from Adam 12 and The Andy Griffith Show’s Mayberry squad car. The Mystery Machine from Scooby Doo, in a non-animated version, will be on hand. Two muscle cars, the Starsky and Hutch Grand Tornio and the General Lee from Dukes of Hazzard are also slated to appear.
Additional cars include a replica Dale Earnhardt race car, a replica Eval Knievel motorcycle, and the actual Lamborghini from the 2007 street racing movie Red Line.
The event is from 9am to 3pm, with the celebrity cars on view in the museum’s Back Shop, available with regular museum admission. The cost is $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and military, $4 for children 3-12. Admission plus the on-site train ride is $12 for adults, $10 for seniors and military, and $8 for children 3-12. Ages 2 and under are free. Advance tickets are available at www.nctrans.org.
Families can also take a spin on the turntable at the Bob Julian Roundhouse, the largest remaining roundhouse in North America, for $1/person.
More information about this and other museum events can be found at www.nctrans.org.
