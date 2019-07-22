70-year-old woman, 66-year-old man killed in accident involving box truck in Albemarle

ALBEMARLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A 70-year-old woman and 66-year-old man were killed in a crash involving a box truck n Albemarle Friday afternoon.
According to the Albemarle Police Department, officers responded to a two-vehicle crash on US 52 North near the Northeast Connector at 5:06 pm on July 19.
A woman was driving a car that was leaving the parking lot of Burger King located at on US 52 North in Albemarle. A man was a passenger in the car.
Another driver in a box truck traveling north on US 52 North when the woman driving the other car failed to yield the right of way pulling out of into the path of the box truck causing a collision.
Officers say 70-year-old Catherine Early passed away as a result of her injuries sustained from the collision at the scene. Officials say 66-year-old Terry Early was taken to the hospital for treatment, but later succumbed to his injuries sustained from the collision and died on Saturday July 20.
The traffic investigation continues and no further information was released.
