Woman dies in house fire in Burke County

Woman dies in house fire in Burke County
According to officials, the incident happened on Valdese Avenue in the town of Drexel. (Source: Steve Ohnesorge | WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff | July 22, 2019 at 5:47 PM EDT - Updated July 22 at 5:47 PM

DREXEL, N.C. (WBTV) - A woman died in a house fire in Burke County Monday afternoon.

According to officials, the incident happened on Valdese Drive in the town of Drexel.

The woman who died in the fire was identified as 28-year-old April Dale.

Officials received the call about a woman trapped in a burning home.

Fire crews were able to get her out and tried to perform CPR.

Despite efforts by neighbors and firefighters, she was not able to be saved.

There’s no word on what caused the fire and the SBI was called in to investigate.

No further information was released.

Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.