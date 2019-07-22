Voter identification required in 2020: Learn the facts

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - State officials will hold two educational seminars about voter photo identification requirements in Cabarrus County on August 12.
The first session is at 2 p.m. in the Board of Elections Office (369 Church Street N, Concord). A second session is scheduled at 6 p.m. that same day in the Kannapolis Train Station (201 S. Main Street, Kannapolis).
The seminar is free and open to the public.
Beginning in 2020, voters will be required to provide photo identification before they vote. This includes both in-person and by-mail voting, with some exceptions. In November 2018, North Carolina voters approved an amendment to the N.C. Constitution to require voters to present photo ID at the polls.
Session Law 2018-144 requires each county board of elections to hold at least two voter ID seminars before September 1, 2019. Attendees also will receive information about voting options, including absentee-by-mail, One-Stop early voting and Election Day voting. Information about provisional voting, the availability of free North Carolina voter ID cards and residency requirements for voting also will be provided.
For more information on the voter ID requirement in North Carolina, please go to http://ncsbe.gov/Voter-ID or contact the Cabarrus County Board of Elections at 704-920-2100 or elections@cabarruscounty.us.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.