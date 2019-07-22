Four-wheeler rider shot and killed after two people run over

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A person riding a four-wheeler that ran over two people in Burke County early Monday morning was shot and killed, officials say.
The incident happened just before 2 a.m. at a property on Old NC 18 in Connelly Springs.
The Burke County Sheriff’s Office says two people were run over by a person riding a four-wheeler on some else’s property. A third person then fired “multiple shots” at the person on the 4-wheeler, and the rider was shot, deputies say. That person died a short time later.
The SBI is assisting in the investigation.
No names have been released. The condition of the others involved was not provided.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.