Two killed in Lincoln County crash

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Two people were killed a crash in Lincoln County early Sunday morning.
Troopers say the fatal crash happened on NC 182 near Sorrells Baxter Road. A 2014 Ford Mustang ran off the road, struck a fence, overturned and struck a utility pole. The driver, 22-year-old Caleb Andrew Clark, and front-seat passenger, 23-year-old Hugh Matthews Hester Jr., were both killed.
A female passenger in the car was taken to Atrium Health Cleveland with minor injuries.
Troopers say speeding and alcohol are believed to be contributing factors.
