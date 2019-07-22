Two killed in Lincoln County crash

Two killed in Lincoln County crash
Two people were killed in a crash in Lincoln County early Monday morning. (Source: WAFB)
By WBTV Web Staff | July 22, 2019 at 10:45 AM EDT - Updated July 22 at 10:46 AM

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Two people were killed a crash in Lincoln County early Sunday morning.

Troopers say the fatal crash happened on NC 182 near Sorrells Baxter Road. A 2014 Ford Mustang ran off the road, struck a fence, overturned and struck a utility pole. The driver, 22-year-old Caleb Andrew Clark, and front-seat passenger, 23-year-old Hugh Matthews Hester Jr., were both killed.

A female passenger in the car was taken to Atrium Health Cleveland with minor injuries.

Troopers say speeding and alcohol are believed to be contributing factors.

Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.