Rowan-Cabarrus looks to draw more women to Engineering and Industrial Technologies

“We hold a variety of events such as lunch-and-learn sessions and open houses so that female students can find out more about Rowan-Cabarrus and the jobs that are out there waiting for them,” said Rowan-Cabarrus welding instructor and WE IT coordinator Lori Safrit. “Women have such untapped potential when it comes to these careers, but we have to get the word out and erase the outdated perceptions that still exist.”