Road work coming to Concord beginning Wednesday

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - City of Concord Water Resources crews will begin a stormwater pipe replacement project on Spring Street NW near Coltrane-Webb Elementary School on Wednesday, July 24.
During a recent routine inspection, crews found a deficiency in the existing stormwater pipe system in this area. This work will begin quickly in order to be completed before the start of the school year.
To assure a safe work zone, stormwater crews will close Spring Street NW in both directions between Grove Avenue NW and Franklin Avenue NW. This closure will be in place on weekdays only from approximately 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. daily. At other times, the roadway will be open to all traffic. Detour signs will be in place as needed to route motorists around the closure.
Weather permitting, this work is scheduled to be completed by August 23. For more information, please contact Water Resources at 704-920-5360.
