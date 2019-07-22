Plaza Midwood parking woes

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Parking problems in Plaza Midwood have some residents frustrated with booting in one large parking lot.
The parking lot on Central Avenue in Plaza Midwood near Pecan Avenue at one of the largest parking lots in Plaza.
Now residents warn things have changed and those who have gotten the boot want you to know to avoid a costly fee yourself.
“I think they should know that if you come down here for lunch their tab might be $125 more than they were expecting,” said Jesse Clements, a Plaza Midwood resident.
That extra hundred bucks is what Jesse Clements had to pay up when he and his wife came down to the shopping center to have lunch.
“We walked across the street for a second, but we came back, we’re a paying customer, and he said sorry as soon as you step off the property you get booted," said Clements.
The booting company says the signs in the parking lot are clear -- parking only for businesses in the shopping center -- and they’re just doing their job when booting people.
They say if you go off the property you get a boot.
“I think it’s predatory. I think it’s taking advantage of the situation. I think if I owned a business out here I wouldn’t want them booting my customers,” said Clements.
Businesses in the area like YAFO across the street have signs printed to try and warn their customers about the boots.
“We found out just by hearing that people were getting booted over there and to go move their cars before they got booted," said Annie Silva, assistant general manager at YAFO.
The landlord for the shopping center started booting earlier this year.
Residents tell me as the area has gotten more popular the parking has gotten more scarce.
“On a busy Friday night when you have all these restaurants around here it does get a little packed,” said Silva.
