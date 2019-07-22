Man wanted for attempted murder in York County

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - Deputies say a man is wanted for attempted murder in York County.
According to the York County Sheriff’s Office, deputies have active warrants for 35-year-old Wayne Lee Newhart.
Newhart is wanted for attempted murder.
He was last seen on Henry Street in the Fort Mill area.
Deputies say Newhart left the area on foot and was last seen wearing an orange shirt and khaki pants. Newhart stands 6′0″ tall and weighs 130 pounds. Officials say he has brown eyes and red hair.
He is believed to be armed with a gun.
If you have any information of the whereabouts of Newhart, please call the York County Sheriff’s Office at 803-628-3059 or Crime Stoppers of York County at 1-877-409-4321.
