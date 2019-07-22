Man tied up, shot during home invasion in Lincoln County

LINCOLNTON, N.C. (WBTV) - Deputies say a man was tied up and shot during a home invasion in Lincolnton early Monday morning.
According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened at a home on Country Club Road around 2:15 a.m.
The victim told deputies the suspects came into the home and tied him up.
During the altercation, deputies say the victim suffered a gunshot wound but was treated and released at Atrium Health in Lincolnton.
There’s no word on arrests or description of the suspect(s).
Investigation into the incident is continuing and no further information was released.
