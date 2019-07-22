Man sentenced to at least 35 years in prison for Plaza Midwood shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man has been sentenced to at least 35 years in prison in connection to a shooting in Plaza Midwood in 2016.
According to the DA’s Office, 36-year-old Jamall Monte Glenn was sentenced to at least 35 years in prison after a jury found him guilty of attempted murder and other charges in connection with a December 2016 shooting in Charlotte.
The Mecklenburg County District Attorney’s Violent Crimes Team tried Glenn for two counts of attempted first-degree murder, two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill inflicting serious injury, robbery with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
The jury found him guilty as charged Monday.
The judge then sentenced Glenn to a total of 420-540 months in prison.
Glenn’s co-defendant Ebonee Ward previously pled guilty to accessory after the fact to assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill inflicting serious injury.
Charges against another co-defendant, Antonio Worthy, remain pending.
