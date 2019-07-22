Man arrested, stolen gun found after police pursuit in Mint Hill

MINT HILL, N.C. (WBTV) - A man was arrested and a stolen gun was seized after a police pursuit in Mint Hill early Monday morning.
According to the Mint Hill Police Department, the incident started on NC 51 (Blair Road), near I 485 around 3:45 a.m.
Officers initiated a traffic stop on a 2010 Chevrolet Impala that was displaying a false registration plate.
As the officer approached the vehicle, police say he saw the driver have their right hand between the seat and center console.
The driver was reportedly startled when the officer knocked on the passenger side window and to ask for his documents.
Police say when the officer asked the driver to roll the window down, the driver rapidly accelerated, subsequently running over the officer’s toe.
The officer got back into his vehicle and initiated a pursuit. The driver reportedly led officers on a pursuit that ended when the driver crashed the vehicle on Camp Stewart Road.
The driver, 22-year-old Elias Phillip Francis was not seriously injured and was taken into custody.
A search of the vehicle located a stolen firearm from CMPD’s jurisdiction, along with a small quantity of Xanax.
Francis is being charged with felony flee to elude, possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a firearm by felon, possession of Schedule IV controlled substance (Xanax), assault on a government official, and carrying a concealed weapon.
The crash investigation is being handled by CMPD.
