Hot today, cooler and wetter tomorrow

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We finally have BIG changes in the forecast. Today will still be hot and humid. We will reach the low to mid 90s and there is a 30% chance for afternoon and evening thunderstorms.
A cold front will move through on Tuesday. It will be close enough today that the mountains could see a few rounds of showers or thunderstorms. For that reason, a Flash Flood Watch has been issued for Ashe and Watauga today.
Tuesday will be the main event. A cold front will bring the week’s best chance for rain. While we aren’t likely looking at severe weather, showers or a thunderstorm will be possible from late morning into the afternoon.
The front will likely clear the area by evening. You will certainly notice a difference in temperatures. Highs will only make it to the low 80s. Some models are evening predicting it will be cooler than that.
It will be a whole new world by Wednesday. For the rest of the workweek, highs will be in the mid 80s. Humidity levels will be much lower and so will rain chances. Some might even call it pleasant!
Have a good day!
- Meteorologist Leigh Brock
