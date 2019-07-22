First Alert Day Tuesday, heavy afternoon rain and storms likely

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A First Alert Day has been issued for Tuesday in advance of the front that will finally end our heat wave! However, this front is going to bring a large area of rain and storms through during the afternoon.
As the attached Futurecast images show, the morning hours will mainly feature wet weather in the mountains and the foothills.
By lunch hour, some of this activity will work down towards the I-85 corridor, where it will be extremely slow to clear out during the evening. With the rain and storms stalling across our Southeastern counties during the evening, some localized flooding will be possible with heavy rainmakers that will also be slow movers.
While widespread severe weather is not anticipated, some isolated severe storms will also be possible, especially south and east of I-85 during the evening hours. As you might imagine, all the rain will also make for a cooler afternoon and temps will not make it much above the low 80s for the first time in almost two weeks.
While this front may make for an unsettled Tuesday, the weather it ushers in behind it will be quite the treat for the rest of the week. Humidity will have a rapid fall off for Wednesday, with dew point temperatures down into the comfortable 50s and temps in the 80s. Overnight lows will be back into the 60s for the first time this entire month.
Through Friday the weather will still be fairly pleasant by July standards with low-mid 80s and moderate humidity levels for the time of year, before levels gradually ease up over the weekend.
However, at this point it still looks like we remain below 90° with a generally rain-free forecast through next weekend.
- Meteorologist Lyndsay Tapases
