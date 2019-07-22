City council votes on resolution condemning hate speech after Trump rally in North Carolina

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - City Council will vote on a resolution that condemns racist and xenophobic behavior and speech in response to President Trump’s latest rally in Greenville, NC.
At that rally, Trump supporters were heard chanting “send her back" about a congress woman.
In response to that, Mayor Vi Lyles issued a statement saying the City of Charlotte “will not tolerate” racist and xenophobic hate speech when the RNC comes to the Queen City in 2020. President Trump’s team also denounced the supporter’s behavior.
On Monday, councilman Dr. Justin Harlow introduced a resolution that would serve as a joint statement from the council, if passed. The resolution lists five statements made by President Trump and at the end says the council condemns any kind of racist or xenophobic behavior.
The statement itself says “that Charlotte should always be welcoming and inviting of people of diverse and different ethnicities and background.”
And says it “strongly condemns all of President Donald Trump’s racist and xenophobic tweets and comments.”
“We have to publicly state that we are against racism and xenophobia and unfortunately with the polarization of our country has led us to where we have to be clear," said councilman Justin Harlow.
“President Trump has normalized dangerous rhetoric," said at-large councilmember Dimple Ajmera. "This sends a strong message that this kind of behavior won’t be tolerated in our city.”
After the Greenville rally, many community members called on the council to end the city’s contract to host Donald Trump at the Republican National Convention in August 2020. Mayor Lyles statement mentioned the RNC but the council statement did not.
The city attorney is expected to speak to councilmen and women tonight to go over the city’s contract with the Republican National Convention Host Committee.
WBTV News reached out to the Meck GOP for comment but did not receive a statement.
