CEO of Urban League of Central Carolinas talks about economic mobility

“It’s really tough for people out there,” McDaniel said. “Despite all the prosperity in certain areas - a lot of them have lost hope. It’s tough - right so we have to give them hope. We have to say hey yes - you can and yes you are going to and here’s the plan. Here’s how and then just give them a little something cause the truth of the matter is a lot of times we are giving them self esteem. They’ve been beaten down. They have all these barriers - kids, multiple jobs - all this stuff. So our biggest thing is we’re not going to give you anything and they say - huh - No, no no - it’s a hand up. You are going to get out of this. What you put into it and when the self esteem comes back it’s hey - I can and I will.”