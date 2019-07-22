CBS’ Gayle King visits WBTV for 70th anniversary celebration

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - CBS News anchor Gayle King visited WBTV Monday in celebration of the station’s 70th anniversary.
King, an experienced television journalist and co-host of CBS This Morning, joined CBS News in 2011. The trip to WBTV, one of CBS’ flagship stations, for an anniversary celebration was a fantastic belated birthday gift.
“70 looks good on you,” King said of WBTV in a town hall style conversation with WBTV employees and community leaders.
Since joining CBS, “King has conducted revealing and news-making interviews with world leaders, political figures and celebrities,” a portion of King’s biography reads on CBS News.
One of those high-profile interviews includes her recent sit down with R. Kelly amid sex assault allegations against the R&B singer. King was widely recognized for her composure during the explosive interview.
In April 2019, King was selected for the TIME 100, Time Magazine’s annual list of the one-hundred most influential people in the world.
WBTV was excited and honored to have King visit.
“Guys, we have a front row seat to whatever is going on in the world. That never gets old,” King said of her job as a journalist. “We have a front seat to history.”
King talked about journalism, being gracious and loving what you do.
“It’s such a small thing to be gracious to people,” King said.
WBTV employees filled the room as King shared stories and took questions.
“If you don’t ask, you don’t get,” King said about journalism. Being transparent, being accurate and building trust were aspects that followed.
King was asked several questions – from her hardest interview to what motivational speeches she gives to herself.
King said she doesn’t give herself motivational speeches for several reasons. She said to “just do the best you can.”
King tilted the light toward Michelle Obama, whose tweeted words resonated with King – and with the WBTV audience.
The tweet highlighted the importance of diversity and that this is “our America.”
“What truly makes our country great is its diversity,” Obama tweeted. “We must remember it’s not my America or your America. It’s our America.”
King bounced onto shows, took pictures and brought her fun personality to WBTV, leaving a lasting impression of inspiration on many.
