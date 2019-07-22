Officials: CATS bus driver shot near uptown transit center, hospitalized

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A bus driver was shot near the uptown Charlotte Transportation Center early Monday afternoon, officials say.
According to a Charlotte Area Transit System spokeswoman, the bus driver was shot around 1 p.m. Monday afternoon and was taken to to the hospital to be treated for injuries.
The extent of the driver’s injuries are unknown at this point.
CMPD does have a suspect in custody.
Names of the driver and the suspect have not yet been released.
This is a developing story and no further information was released.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.