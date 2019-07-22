Officials: CATS bus driver shot near uptown transit center, hospitalized

A bus driver was shot near the uptown Charlotte Transportation Center early Monday afternoon, a Charlotte Area Transit System spokeswoman said. (Source: Sky 3 | WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff | July 22, 2019 at 1:33 PM EDT - Updated July 22 at 1:44 PM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A bus driver was shot near the uptown Charlotte Transportation Center early Monday afternoon, officials say.

According to a Charlotte Area Transit System spokeswoman, the bus driver was shot around 1 p.m. Monday afternoon and was taken to to the hospital to be treated for injuries.

The extent of the driver’s injuries are unknown at this point.

CMPD does have a suspect in custody.

Names of the driver and the suspect have not yet been released.

This is a developing story and no further information was released.

