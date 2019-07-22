Sketch of suspect in brutal murder of Charlotte woman, boyfriend in Canada released

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The deaths of Charlotte resident Chynna Deese and her Australian boyfriend, Lucas Fowler, in Canada have garnered international attention.
The couple’s bodies were found early in the morning on July 15 along a highway in rural British Columbia. Deese and Fowler were both shot, according to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.
During a press conference one week after the bodies were found, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police released a sketch of the man they believe may be responsible for the couple’s death.
In a press conference Friday evening, a representative from the Royal Canadian Mounted Police asked that anyone who had seen the two victims in the hours prior to their deaths come forward to speak with investigators.
The police displayed photos of Chynna, Fowler, and the van that was found near their bodies.
“We are particularly interested in speaking with anybody who may have dashcam video or may have information about the Chevrolet van or may have seen either Chynna or Lucas,” said Sgt. Janelle Shoihet with the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.
Just 48 hours after learning of her daughter’s death, Sheila Deese spoke to WBTV in a phone interview. She described her daughter in vivid detail, painting the portrait of a young woman who was just as beautiful on the inside as she was on the outside.
The grieving mother said she didn’t learn her daughter had died until late Wednesday night. She said it was after 11 p.m. when she received a knock at the door from police officers.
“They directed me to the couch and said, ‘you need to sit down’ and I said, ‘is something wrong?’ and he said ‘yes, your daughter Chynna is deceased in Canada’, and I said ‘no, no’, and he said ‘yes ma’am and we don’t have any details, but here’s a phone number to contact the Royal Canadian Police,’” described Deese.
The mother said she spoke with investigators in Canada and confirmed that both her daughter and Fowler had been killed. She said she hasn’t received many details about her daughter’s death, other than being told Chynna was shot.
“I just want to know why,” said Sheila Deese. “You know, what was the purpose of it?”
She hopes the media attention her daughter’s story is getting will lead to people coming forward who may have seen Chynna or Fowler shortly before they died.
Anyone with information about the incident or the man in the sketch is urged to call authorities immediately.
