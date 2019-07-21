Silver Alert issued for missing Iredell County man

STATESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Iredell County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s assistance in finding a man reported missing who was last seen at a residence in Statesville.
Bobby Jerome Fleming, 63, is described as a white male who stands 6′0″ tall and weighs 205 pounds with blue eyes. He is also described as being bald at the time of his disappearance. He is believed to be suffering from dementia or a cognitive impairment.
His last known sighting was off of E. Monbo Road near Highway 21. He is believed to have been wearing a green dickey shier with blue jeans and bi-focal glasses.
Fleming may be driving a dark blue 2007 Chevy Silverado licensed with the state of North Carolina.
Anyone with information regarding Fleming’s whereabouts is asked to call Detective L. Sower at 704.878.3100.
No further information has been released at this time.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.