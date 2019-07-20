Report: Intruder broke into Myrtle Beach home and beat woman with pipe

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Myrtle Beach Police are still investigating Saturday after a man allegedly broke into an area home before assaulting a woman inside.
The details come from a City of Myrtle Beach Police report. According to that report, police received a 911 call about an alleged assault around 12:50 a.m. Saturday in the 300 block of Lyons Cove Drive in Myrtle Beach.
Once on the scene, the 68-year-old female victim told police she woke up to an intruder, described as a 5′5 black male wearing a black hoodie, in her room. She continues to tell police that the intruder hit her in the head 4 to 5 times with a blunt object, possibly a pipe.
The report continues, as the woman says she yelled as loud as she could at the man before he ran out the house through the garage. She then told police she ran into her sons adjacent room, warning him to call police.
The victim was treated for two cuts to the left side of her face, a cut on her lip, mark on the neck as well as a black eye.
Upon further inspection of the home, police discovered disconnected wires behind the homes TV, as if the suspect was attempting to remove it. Police write they also found the living room window wide open where the homeowner says a portable A/C unit typically is.
The suspect got away with a Samsung cellphone, according to police.
