Megan Rapinoe Promotes Soccer in Charlotte at Champions Cup Event

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - As if the conversation of soccer in Charlotte wasn’t receiving enough attention this summer, add World Cup Champion, Megan Rapinoe in the mix and this weekend of soccer in Charlotte just became an even bigger deal.
In the Queen City for the International Champions Cup games, the USWNT star made an appearance at the House of Soccer residing in Romare Bearden Park. Rapinoe took the field with kids from the Creative Player Foundation and shed her soccer wisdom through a mini-clinic.
The World Cup Champion offered some advice to the kids on the field, “The most special thing that happens on a team is when everybody brings their unique talent and brings it to the team for the team and then everyone gets to shine. Always remember to be true to yourself and to believe in yourself and to bring your special, unique talent.”
Rapinoe, still sporting that infamous pink hair, spoke about the opportunity for Charlotte to become a soccer city, “Obviously the support is here, people want that. Hopefully with an MLS team will come a NWSL team. It seems like a nice partnership and the team that’s in Cary already does so well. Its just cool to see how much soccer is growing.”
Dancing to music from the stage, striking her signature World Cup pose, and passing the ball on the field, Rapinoe gave Charlotte fans a soccer vibe to get behind. Excitement, not only for the Champions Cup matches tonight, but hopeful fans looking towards the future of the sport in this city.
