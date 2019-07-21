Man drowns in Lake Norman after jumping off pontoon boat

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that an individual has been pronounced deceased after leaping from a pontoon boat to go swimming in Lake Norman.
The body of the deceased was no immediately found and only after first responders from surrounding counties and municipalities arrived was it located in an area of the lake which was described as being 59-feet-deep.
Captain Brian Fink reported that the individual had jumped from the boat shortly after 2:00 p.m. and was part of a group of 12 people who were on the watercraft this afternoon.
No further information has been released at this time.
