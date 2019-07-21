Huntersville Police searching for missing 27-year-old woman

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Huntersville Police Department is currently conducting a search for a woman who has been reported missing by her mother.
Kadesha McCloud, 27, was last seen on July 14 and was reported on July 16 as having gone missing. McCloud is described as being a black female with shoulder-length dread locks with blonde highlights.
McCloud is known to drive a tan 2019 Mitsubishi Highlander. At this time there are no indication that she is in imminent danger, according to police.
Anyone with information on Ms. McCloud’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Huntersville Police Department at 704.464.5400 or dial 911.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.